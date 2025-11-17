South Africa: Eastern Cape Rolls Out Major Support for Farmers, Textile Enterprises

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, is set to hand over critical investments aimed at strengthening food security, supporting rural enterprises and empowering women and youth in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality.

On Monday, Kontsiwe will hand over a brand-new tractor and implements to the Mission Youth Project at Phelandaba Village in Senqu Municipality, Sterkspruit.

According to the department, the investment in the project is aimed at encouraging youth participation in agriculture and promote the sector as a viable business opportunity.

On Tuesday, the MEC will officially launch a spring water project and hand over industrial sewing machines and agricultural production inputs under the iLima Lokulima programme at Lower Tsitsana Village in Nqanqarhu (Maclear), Elundini Local Municipality.

"The Spring Water Project, which is set to benefit Sigoga and Saqhuthe villages in Elundini's Ward 4 initiative, is aimed at enhancing access to water for the rural communities.

"A total of 205 households now have access to clean water from the 26 taps that have been installed both villages. The water will not only assist in consumption but will boost food production," the department said in a statement.

As part of ensuring synergy between provision of water and food production, the MEC will be handing over production inputs to 120 beneficiaries from Ward 4 in a bid to reduce food insecurity, increase food production and enable aggregation of food for the potential market.

In addition, Kontsiwe will hand over 32 industrial sewing machines, including overlockers and straight-stitch machines to 16 women-owned enterprises from three Joe Gqabi local municipalities.

The initiative seeks to boost the clothing and textile industry, improve rural livelihoods and advance women-owned enterprises.

The two-day programme underscores government's commitment to supporting rural development and improving the quality of life for communities across the province.