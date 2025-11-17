South Africa: Second Passenger in Kharishma's Crash Dies After Weeks in Hospital

17 November 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Reports say that the second Limpopo artist injured in the 31 October Polokwane crash with Kharishma and Vincent Maphopha has died in hospital.
  • The Limpopo Artists Movement says the young artist died on Saturday, 15 November, while Kharishma continues to recover and families mourn two losses.

Kharishma is still recovering after the crash that has now claimed two young lives.

She was in the car on 31 October with her colleagues when their hatchback hit a bakkie at the corner of Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane.

The driver, 23-year-old artist and student Vincent Maphopha, died at the scene.

Kharishma, whose real name is Melita Magole, and another passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Daily Sun reported that the second passenger, who was also a local artist and a University of Limpopo student, later died at Pietersburg Hospital.

The Limpopo Artists Movement said he died on Saturday, 15 November.

Maphopha was buried in Groblersdal on Sunday, 9 November.

Funeral-goers included the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Funani Maseko, along with members of the Limpopo Artists Movement.

The arts community is mourning both losses as Kharishma continues her recovery.

