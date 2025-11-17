South Africa: Can SA Maintain Its Climate Influence Without Its Environment Minister At COP30?

17 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

In the wake of Environment Minister Dion George's dismissal from office during COP30, for the first time South Africa is not being represented by a head of state at the annual global forum where nations will agree on legally binding or non-binding international actions to address the climate crisis - an increasingly deadly threat that South Africa knows all too well.

South Africa's presence at COP30 in Belém has been overshadowed by internal political turbulence following the swift removal of Dion George as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment. The dismissal, which occurred while George was leading the nation's delegation in Brazil, forced an abrupt leadership change mid-negotiation.

The DA's Willie Aucamp will be sworn in on Monday, as a newly appointed member of the national executive, by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The change in executive comes after the DA leader John Steenhuisen formally requested Ramaphosa to implement this change to the DA's representatives in the National Executive.

There is, and continues to be, speculation about the true reason for George's removal and replacement with Aucamp, but the impact of Ramaphosa's actioning of Steenhuisen's request has triggered waves of confusion, miscommunication and embarrassment for South Africa at COP30.

As the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

