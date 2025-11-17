Uganda: Museveni Accuses Rivals of Distorting NRM Record, Defends Govt Track Record

NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has accused his political rivals of distorting the ruling party's achievements and misleading the public for political gain. Museveni made the remarks while meeting NRM grassroots leaders across Bugisu, where the party is seeking to strengthen its support base in the home region of opposition presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

Addressing delegates at Mbale Secondary School grounds, Museveni warned supporters to be wary of what he called "babeyi" (liars), accusing opposition contenders of dishonesty.

Dozens of NRM leaders drawn from village structures across the Bugisu sub-region attended the meeting with the incumbent president and party chairperson.

Museveni criticized what he termed "opposition falsehoods," saying they were aimed at downplaying Uganda's progress under NRM leadership. He singled out FDC presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi and other former legislators in the race, accusing them of misrepresenting government priorities during their time in Parliament.

"Those who have been in Parliament--Nandala Mafabi, Kyagulanyi, Mugisha Muntu, and Munyagwa have no moral authority to speak about what is right because they had the opportunity to do so and never did," Museveni said.

He accused Nandala of championing salary increments for MPs at the expense of development projects, saying such decisions undermined national priorities.

The President also acknowledged shortcomings within government, attributing them to ideological gaps and misaligned priorities among some NRM leaders. However, he insisted the opposition was "worse," describing some of its members as "enemies of progress."

"NRM leaders sometimes get priorities wrong, but the opposition is worse. Some even go as far as wanting to engage in terrorism," he claimed.

Museveni highlighted Uganda's economic performance as a key campaign message, noting that the economy has grown from USD 3.9 billion and is projected to reach USD 66 billion by June 2026. He credited growth in manufacturing and services, supported by improved electricity supply.

"According to international standards, Uganda is among the fastest-growing countries in the world, at a 7% growth rate," he said. Museveni added that economic gains would be further boosted once Uganda begins receiving oil revenues in 2026.

He also showcased industrial parks across the country, saying they are creating jobs and reducing reliance on imports.

"All this has happened under the NRM government. Yet some people--some even working for foreigners--say NRM has done nothing. Are you serious?" he said.

On corruption, Museveni acknowledged it as an issue frequently raised by the opposition but said the government has put mechanisms in place to combat it.

"We know corruption is there, but I addressed it long ago when I introduced local councils to check corrupt chiefs. They are supposed to protect public resources," he said.

Museveni urged delegates to carry his message back to their communities and counter what he described as opposition misinformation.