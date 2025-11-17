Kenya: Anti-Counterfeit Agency Boss Denies Graft Charges, Freed On Sh1mn Bail

Nairobi — Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board Chairperson Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea has denied corruption charges after prosecutors accused him of soliciting and receiving a Sh5 million bribe from a businessman.

Kabeabea faced two counts: receiving a bribe contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, and acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime contrary to Sections 4(a) and 4(c), as read with Section 16(1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

He was released on a Sh2 million bond or an alternative Sh1 million cash bail.

Appearing before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, State counsel Wesley Nyamache told Senior Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore that the ACA chair unlawfully sought a Sh5 million inducement from businessman Du Zhisheng in exchange for favourable treatment in a case involving suspected counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts.

According to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the charges were approved "after reviewing the evidence gathered by investigators."

The court heard that the alleged offence took place on November 11 with the prosecution saying there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

Kabeabea pleaded not guilty and was ordered to surrender his passport. Magistrate Okore also barred him from contacting or interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The court slotted a mention on December 8 when it will issue further directions.

The arraignment comes days after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted raids at Kabeabea's home and offices as part of investigations into alleged bribery, extortion, and unexplained wealth.

EACC raided his homes and offices on November 14 after obtaining search warrants following multiple complaints filed against the former Tigania East MP in his capacity as ACA board chair.