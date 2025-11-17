Botswana: India Eases Botswana's Health Crisis

India has stepped in to assist Botswana in addressing its acute shortage of essential medicines, with availability levels reported to be as low as 36 percent. The announcement was made during a joint media briefing on Tuesday by President Duma Boko and visiting Indian President Droupadi Murmu, following the signing of a series of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

The historic visit by President Murmu, the first ever by an Indian Head of State to Botswana, marks a defining moment in the six-decade-long relationship between the two countries. Her visit comes ahead of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Botswana and India, which will be celebrated in 2026.

