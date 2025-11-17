South Africa: Limpopo's Permanent Delegates to the NCOP to Undertake Oversight Visit On Incomplete, Delayed, and Abandoned Projects in Mopani District

press release

Limpopo's permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), alongside Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs), will conduct a three-day oversight visit to the Mopani District, beginning on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

This visit is part of the NCOP's National Provincial Week programme; an annual initiative held under varying themes. This year's theme is: "Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities." The oversight will focus on assessing incomplete, delayed, and abandoned public infrastructure projects across the district.

The program will kick off at the Greater Tzaneen Municipal Chamber with a series of presentations:

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathoba, will address the measures aimed at improving service delivery within the province.

MECs from the Departments of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs; Health; and Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure will discuss the implementation of the 2024 National Provincial Week resolutions, particularly in the Waterberg district, and efforts to enhance municipal functioning in the Mopani district.

The Executive Mayor and local municipal Mayors will provide an overview of the current state of municipalities within Mopani.

Following the presentations, the NCOP delegates and MPLs will split into two groups to visit various infrastructure projects over the three-day period.

Group 1 Schedule:

Tuesday: Visit to Georges Valley Raw Water Pipeline and Nkowankowa Water Works projects.

Wednesday:

Rehabilitation of the 1.86 km Lorraine Access Road in Maruleng.

Water reticulation and household connections in Rhulani Village.

Borehole installations in Lenyenye.

Home Affairs office and construction of road D1350 in Tzaneen.

Thursday:

Middle Letaba Dam project (bulk water supply to Olifantshoek, Mamaila, Sephukubje, and Phooko villages).

Groundwater scheme household connections in Thakgalane Village.

Pipeline construction to supply water to Matshwi and Maphalle villages.

Sefofotse to Ditshosine Bulk Water Project.

2.5 km pavement road project connecting Makaba and Moshakga villages.

Kgapane Hospital visit.

Group 2 Schedule:

Tuesday: Visit (TBC).

Wednesday:

Nkhensane Hospital visit.

Pipeline construction to supply water from Nandoni Dam to Nsami Dam and surrounding communities.

Household water reticulation in Thomo and Khakhala villages.

Street paving project in Hlomela Village.

Thursday:

Precast stormwater culvert installation at Tension Pilusa Graveyard in Ga-Mashishimale Village, Phalaborwa.

Visit to Maphutha Malatjie Hospital in Namakgale.