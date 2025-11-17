South Africa: North West NCOP Delegates to Assess Service Delivery in the Province

16 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The North West's permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will this week return to the province to conduct oversight on the state of service delivery as part of the NCOP's flagship Provincial Week programme. Provincial Week 2025 will take place under the theme: "Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities."

Provincial Week is an annual programme through which NCOP delegates across all provinces to assess progress in the delivery of basic services and engage communities on the issues affecting their daily lives. The programme underscores the NCOP's commitment to strengthening oversight and accountability to improve the quality of life of all South Africans.

In line with Section 42(4) of the Constitution, which mandates the NCOP to represent provincial interests at national level, delegates will hold engagements with the provincial executive and key stakeholders. These interactions aim to identify measures to enhance service delivery, promote accountability, and ensure that provincial challenges are effectively escalated to the national sphere.

To fulfil this mandate effectively, the North West delegation has resolved to begin its programme a day earlier to revisit several stalled projects inspected during last year's Provincial Week.

"The provincial government and municipalities made various commitments last year, and it is essential that the delegation revisit some of those projects to ascertain whether the commitments have been implemented," said Ms Sylvia Sithole, North West Provincial Whip and leader of the delegation.

On Monday, the delegation will receive a progress report and conduct oversight visits to the housing project in Tshunyane Village and Road D933. During the 2024 Provincial Week, the Department of Human Settlements and the Department of Public Works and Roads committed to appointing contractors to finalise these projects. The Department of Human Settlements also undertook to implement consequence management against officials responsible for delays in the Tshunyane housing development.

During last year's visit, the delegation expressed deep concern that the human settlements project, initiated in 2011, had stalled leaving families in incomplete and unsafe structures. In one instance, a single-parent family of seven was found living with corrugated iron sheets as windows and makeshift roofing due to persistent delays.

The delegation stressed that no beneficiary should be subjected to such conditions and affirmed its intention to monitor progress closely.

"We will ascertain whether those houses have now been completed," Ms Sithole emphasised.

Details of the visit (Day 1) are as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025

Time: 08:30

Virtual Platform: Briefing on the progress of the two projects

