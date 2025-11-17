Namibia: Mines Chamber Urges Rail Upgrade to Ease Road Damage

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia has urged the government to invest in the country's railway network to reduce the growing damage on national roads caused by heavy mining trucks.

This follows growing concern from motorists and local authorities about the deteriorating condition of the road between Grünau and Keetmanshoop, where large manganese trucks from South Africa pass en route to Lüderitz.

Chamber of mines chief executive Veston Malango says the damage on the southern routes is largely caused by heavy trucks transporting manganese from South Africa.

"Most of these trucks are coming from South Africa, and like any other heavy vehicle, they have an impact on the roads. It is a matter of regulation to ensure they do not exceed weight limits," says Malango.

He adds that stronger rail infrastructure could ease the pressure.

"In the long term, the government should look into maintaining the railway system to take these trucks off the roads. Their use of the roads raises maintenance costs, but improving the rail network will also make the roads safer for all motorists," Malango notes.

Namibia Logistics Association secretary general Harald Schmidt says the situation reflects a maintenance challenge that should be addressed by responsible road agencies.

"It is a known fact that heavy vehicles damage roads, especially when they are not well maintained. Road agencies must take responsibility for early and consistent repairs. This is largely a maintenance problem, and the authorities need to fulfil their responsibilities," Schmidt says.

Both industry leaders stress the need for closer coordination between the transport and mining sectors to ensure the country's export logistics do not compromise road safety and maintenance.

Earlier this year, the Roads Authority (RA) said it would need about N$400 million to repair damaged roads after weeks of heavy rainfall across the country. The RA is mandated to manage Namibia's national road network, including its design, construction, rehabilitation and maintenance.

Last week, RA officials warned that the current deterioration of the country's road network already amounts to a replacement cost of about N$140 billion.

RA road management system head Sophie Jekie says Namibia risks losing its top continental road ranking if maintenance continues to lag.

Jekie explains that the total replacement value of Namibia's 48 000-kilometre road network stands at N$221 billion in current terms. She says delays in maintenance drastically increase future costs and that nearly half of the country's gravel roads are now rated poor to very poor.

The warning comes as the Roads Fund Administration (RFA) admits that available funding is far below what is needed.

RFA chief executive Ali Ipinge says local authorities nationwide will require about N$8.2 billion in the next financial year to repair roads.

"The various interventions cost different resources. Based on the current tariffs, we estimate to generate about N$4.2 billion from road user charges in the coming financial year," Ipinge said in an interview yesterday.

Namibia has been ranked as having Africa's best roads for five consecutive years since 2017.

Road safety expert Felix Tjozongoro says the damage to the Grünau-Keetmanshoop road highlights coordination issues.

He says Namibia should shift bulk transport to rail and improve policy coordination between ministries.

"This will protect roads, reduce crashes, and safeguard motorists," he says.

Tjozongoro also highlights safety risks due to deteriorating roads.

"Potholes and uneven surfaces increase the chances of crashes, tyre bursts, and overturning," he says.

