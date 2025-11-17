Namibia: Gh2's Mnyupe Joins Thyssenkrupp UHDE

Plant engineering company Thyssenkrupp Uhde has appointed former Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme (GH2) boss James Mnuype as its new senior vice president for sub-Saharan Africa.

This marks a major move for one of the region's most prominent voices in green industrialisation.

Mnyupe has expressed excitement over the opportunity to continue his work in advancing sustainable development across the continent.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as senior vice president sub-Saharan Africa at Thyssenkrupp Uhde," he says.

"This next chapter allows me to work with visionary partners and dynamic governments from across 49 countries to deliver cutting-edge plants and strategic solutions that will drive the sustainable industrialisation I've so passionately pursued over the past five years."

He says his new role would see him collaborating with a wide range of partners, including Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia, Angola's National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, CMB.Tech in Namibia, Sasol in South Africa, Africa Climate Ventures in Kenya, and Metis Capital Partners in Nigeria.

Reflecting on his career journey, Mnyupe says: "I now get to do what I have dreamt about. What an honour!"

