Namibia: Minister Sends New Congo Diplomat Off

16 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of international relations and trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi met with newly appointed councillor Marbeline Sabatha on 10 November to bid her farewell before her diplomatic posting to the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville).

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the critical role of the second-in-command to the ambassador in strengthening bilateral relations, fostering effective networking, and advancing Namibia's economic diplomacy objectives.

She advised Sabatha to focus on building strategic partnerships, promoting Namibia's investment opportunities, and leveraging digital platforms to enhance economic cooperation.

The minister emphasised that economic diplomacy is essential in creating opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable development, and encouraged Sabatha to actively promote Namibia's economic interests abroad.

Ashipala-Musavyi highlighted the importance of proactive engagement, cultural diplomacy, and representing Namibia's interests with integrity and professionalism to effectively position the country in the international arena.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.