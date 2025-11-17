Namibia: Minister Sends New Congo Diplomat Off

Minister of international relations and trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi met with newly appointed councillor Marbeline Sabatha on 10 November to bid her farewell before her diplomatic posting to the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville).

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the critical role of the second-in-command to the ambassador in strengthening bilateral relations, fostering effective networking, and advancing Namibia's economic diplomacy objectives.

She advised Sabatha to focus on building strategic partnerships, promoting Namibia's investment opportunities, and leveraging digital platforms to enhance economic cooperation.

The minister emphasised that economic diplomacy is essential in creating opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable development, and encouraged Sabatha to actively promote Namibia's economic interests abroad.

Ashipala-Musavyi highlighted the importance of proactive engagement, cultural diplomacy, and representing Namibia's interests with integrity and professionalism to effectively position the country in the international arena.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.