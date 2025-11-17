Namibia: Heart, Heritage and Hope On Fashion Week Runway

Every November, the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week turns Namibia's capital into a celebration of creativity and self-expression. The 2025 edition was no exception - but among the big names and glossy brands, two first-time designers stood out for their authenticity, courage and storytelling.

For Hileni Nekonda and Angela Hangula, this year's runway debut represented more than a professional milestone. It was the realisation of personal dreams shaped by resilience, faith and an unshakeable belief that beauty can emerge from struggle.

Both women were led to fashion by unconventional paths - and their collections, distinct in tone and texture, reflect those journeys.

HUMBLE BEGININGS

At 23, Hileni Nekonda has already learned that creativity often begins at home. A physical science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, she was raised at Walvis Bay by a single mother - a tailor whose dedication and skill became Nekonda's first classroom.

"I never imagined I'd become a designer," she says. "I used to help my mother sew and share my opinions on her garments, but I thought I'd take a completely different path. It wasn't until recently that I realised how much her craft had shaped me."

Her debut collection, '18 Years of Bloom', is a regal tribute to Christian faith and cultural identity. Rich in royal blues and golds, it evokes strength, grace and purpose through structured silhouettes and intricate embroidery.

"The collection symbolises growth and confidence," Nekonda explains. "The colours express faith and authority - the richness of knowing who you are and where you come from."

Balancing her studies, household duties and the financial strain of preparing for the fashion week tested her endurance. "There were days I wondered if I could manage it all," she admits. "But every stitch reminded me why I started - to honour my mother's legacy and to prove that faith and hard work can take you anywhere."

Her collection commanded attention on the runway. More than a showcase of garments, it was a statement of identity and spiritual restoration.

JOURNEY OF INNOVATION

While Nekonda's story is one of heritage, Angela Hangula's journey into fashion began with necessity. In 2021, after losing her job and pausing her studies during the pandemic, she decided to create her own opportunity.

"I couldn't just sit still and wait for something to happen," she recalls. "So I borrowed my grandmother's sewing machine and started learning from YouTube. What began as survival turned into my greatest passion."

That leap led to the birth of Angiestyle, her growing brand. For her first fashion week appearance, Hangula presented 'Enchanted Blossoms' - a collection inspired by nature's ability to bloom even in adversity.

Using soft pinks and lavenders, layers of chiffon and organza and flowing, feminine silhouettes, the collection captures the delicacy and strength of transformation.

"I wanted to show how something fragile can become powerful," she says. "Like flowers that bloom in tough soil."

Behind the elegance was an equally demanding journey. "I worked late nights and faced financial challenges," Hangula says. "There were moments I doubted if I'd finish in time. But seeing my designs come alive on that runway made every struggle worth it."

Her collection felt airy, romantic and full of confidence. But beneath the surface was a clear message of resilience. "Each piece represents a small victory," she says. "It's proof that passion and determination can turn hardship into art."

AUTHENTIC VOICES

Although their design aesthetics differ - Nekonda's regal spirituality versus Hangula's modern romanticism - both designers share a defining quality: authenticity. They are part of a rising generation of Namibian creatives rewriting the rules of fashion, grounded not in privilege but in purpose.

For both women, fashion is a language - one that speaks of heritage, faith and hope. "Fashion allows us to tell stories that words sometimes can't," Nekonda says. "It's how I express gratitude, identity and transformation."

Hangula agrees. "For me, fashion is emotional," she explains. "It's a way to connect with people, to say, 'You are seen, you are beautiful, and you belong."'

Their debut on Namibia's most prominent fashion stage symbolised the growing inclusivity and self-determination of the country's creative industries. MTC Windhoek Fashion Week has increasingly become a platform for emerging voices - and this year, it gave two young women the chance to shine purely on the strength of their vision.

Backstage, both describe the familiar chaos of showtime: fittings, fast stitching and nervous laughter. "It's wild," Hangula says. "But it's also magical - everyone is there for one another."

Nekonda remembers the moment before her first model walked out. "I took a deep breath and prayed," she says softly. "In that moment, I realised I'd already won - because I'd made it there."

With their first major milestone behind them, both designers are already looking ahead. Nekonda hopes to sharpen her technical skills and expand her label's creative range. "I want to master the craft, from patternmaking to tailoring," she says. "My dream is to create a brand that reflects excellence and purpose."

Hangula, meanwhile, plans to strengthen Angiestyle by exploring sustainable design and local partnerships. "I want to show that fashion doesn't have to start from privilege," she says. "It can start from curiosity, courage and even struggle."

Both share a deep commitment to uplifting others through their work. "Success isn't about fame or money," Nekonda says. "It's about creating something that makes people feel confident and joyful."

Their stories mirror the spirit of Namibia's evolving fashion landscape, one defined by authenticity, diversity and the courage to begin.

As the lights dimmed and the applause echoed through the venue, the audience witnessed more than fashion. They had seen two women transform vulnerability into artistry, and dreams into design.

The final impression was clear: the future of Namibian fashion lies not just in established names but in new voices like Nekonda and Hangula - young, determined and unafraid to create beauty from the threads of their own stories.

