Namibia: Nangula Mbako to Host Restoration Concert 3.0

When the Restoration Concert returns for its third instalment on 22 November at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, lawyer and media personality Nangula Mbako will take centre stage as the event's master of ceremonies.

Organised annually by Project Never Walk Alone, the concert has grown into one of Namibia's most anticipated gospel gatherings since its inception in 2023. Founded by Tim Ekandjo, Project Never Walk Alone uses the event to raise funds for shoes for underprivileged children, blending gospel music with social impact.

This year's 'Restoration Concert 3.0' promises an evening of praise and purpose, headlined by Nigerian gospel sensation Sinach and South African artist Xolly Mncwango, alongside a diverse lineup of Namibian performers.

For Mbako, being the face of this year's event is both a privilege and a personal mission. "It truly feels like an honour and a divine appointment," she says. "The Restoration Concert is more than an event; it's a movement that reminds us that no matter what we've been through, God still restores."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Best known as the presenter of 'Rooted' on NBC, Mbako has established herself as a respected voice on faith, leadership and purpose. Beyond her television work, she is a lawyer, humanitarian and founder of the Nangula Mbako Foundation and AriseShine Mentorship, which focus on youth empowerment, education and mental health.

Her understanding of restoration stems from personal experience. "Restoration means returning to our original design of purpose, joy and divine alignment," she adds. "I've seen how God takes broken pieces and turns them into testimonies."

For her, events like the Restoration Concert are platforms for healing. "When a nation worships together, something shifts in the atmosphere. The moral and spiritual fabric of our society is strengthened when people reconnect - with God, with themselves and with one another," she says.

Juggling her roles as a corporate legal adviser and TV host, Mbako credits her sense of purpose for keeping her grounded. "When you know why you do what you do, everything begins to flow with grace," she says. "Purpose keeps me centred, no matter how many hats I wear."

She believes her experience in broadcasting has prepared her well for the concert stage. "Hosting 'Rooted' has taught me the beauty of connection and how to create safe spaces for truth and inspiration," she says. "My goal for the Restoration Concert is not just to entertain but to create moments where people feel seen, encouraged and reminded of God's faithfulness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mbako views music as a tool for transformation, especially in a society facing emotional and social challenges. "Music is healing; it reaches places that words sometimes can't," she says.

"Faith-based events like this create an environment of hope and renewal. When people are spiritually strengthened, they gain the courage to face life's challenges with resilience."

As the event's host, she intends to bring authenticity and warmth to the evening. "Whether someone comes from the city or the village, faith speaks one language - love. My goal is to make everyone feel like part of one big family gathered to celebrate restoration," she adds.

For Mbako, the concept of restoration extends beyond individual healing. "For Namibia, restoration means awakening," she says. "It's time for us to heal from the inside out - socially, spiritually and economically. When we restore hearts, we restore a nation."

Her message to young Namibians is one of perseverance and hope. "You are not defined by your circumstances but by the greatness within you," she says. "Stay anchored in faith and keep showing up for your dreams."

This year's concert will also feature local gospel favourites Pride Panashe, Ally Tobia, Sovita Joshua, Lala, Maranatha, Golden Tak, Mbatjaa, Manda Gabriel, Udochi and the Sing Out Crew.

Tickets for 'Restoration Concert 3.0' are available through Webtickets, with proceeds supporting Project Never Walk Alone's ongoing efforts to uplift vulnerable communities through music, faith and compassion.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.