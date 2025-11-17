Namibia: This House Too Shall Be Clean

column

The title reminds me of one of my favourite books, 'In My Father's House: Africa in the Philosophy of Culture' by Kwame Anthony Appiah.

Appiah, a Ghanaian philosopher who taught at Harvard University, explores the complexities of African identity and pan-Africanism.

His work challenges long-held assumptions about race, Africa and Afrocentrism questions that have stirred intellectual debate since the late 19th century.

In embracing Appiah's reflections, I find myself asking similar questions about us, the people of southern Africa, of South West Africa, and now Namibia.

Who are we as a nation?

If we revisit the founding philosophy of Swapo, we find that its guiding ideals of solidarity, freedom, and justice once served as the political and moral compass for our struggle.

These principles represented more than words; they defined a worldview rooted in brotherhood and collective progress. The idea was clear: individual interests should be subordinated to the greater good of all.

But what happened along the way?

Sacrifice and sellessness

Thousands sacrificed their lives so that the oppressed majority could enjoy freedom.

That ultimate act of selflessness was the purest form of solidarity.

Swapo, as a liberation movement, recognised it was international solidarity that sustained our people through the long years of struggle.

In its founding spirit, Swapo rejected all forms of domination, affirming that no nation has the right to oppress another.

It extended solidarity to all peoples fighting for freedom and social justice, anchored in the right of nations to determine their own destiny and control their own resources.

Justice, the third pillar, demanded fairness for all.

It called for a government that would ensure equality and social justice as the foundation of decision-making in an independent Namibia.

The vision was not merely to restore our lost political and legal rights, but to effect a fundamental transformation socially, industrially, and economically.

I was expecting every Swapo leader, at every and any level, to embody these founding values before taking an oath to serve.

Yet today, one cannot help but wonder: have we remained true to these ideals?

Have we upheld the very principles upon which Namibia was founded?

It is troubling to observe how our elections and leadership choices often seem detached from the movement's original purpose.

As a governing party, Swapo must confront this truth and ask itself whether it still lives by its core philosophy or whether the pursuit of personal gain has replaced the spirit of service.

Hints of hope

However, in recent times, there have been glimpses of hope.

I sense a rekindling of the original spirit of Swapo, a return to compassion, humility and genuine care for the Namibian people.

In the leadership of the minister of urban and rural development, James Sankwasa, and, of course, our president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, we are beginning to witness a restoration of the values that once defined us.

There is no justifiable reason why a population of our size should suffer at such levels as our president has said, especially when national resources remain concentrated in the hands of a few.

I recall a time when I was told that Swapo had changed and that it had become a "dog-eat-dog" environment, a shadow of its former self.

But today, I see signs of renewal.

Let's be clear

After years of identity struggle, Swapo seems to be rediscovering the essence of its humanism.

The new leadership's approach signals care for national interest, accountability and inclusiveness.

For the first time in a long while, we are beginning to see the Swapo government that so many Namibians sacrificed their lives for.

As we look forward to the transformation being spearheaded by this new wave of leadership, let us remain vigilant and clear about who we are and what we want as a nation.

Because in a Swapo-led independent Namibia, "the state must operate in the interest of the people as a whole". Indeed, this house too shall be clean.

Benitha Nakaambo, is a resident of the city of Windhoek.

