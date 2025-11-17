Liberia: Karfiah Encourages Purpose-Driven Leadership At Can Graduation

Gbarnga — The CAN Leadership Academy High School was filled with excitement and renewed hope on Saturday as former Bong County District #5 Representative and CEO of Green Guard Eco Solutions, Mr. Edward W. Karfiah, delivered a powerful and inspirational keynote address at the institution's 9th Graduation Convocation.

Speaking to the jubilant Class of 2025, Mr. Karfiah encouraged the graduates to embrace a definition of success rooted in purpose, values, and personal conviction, rather than allowing society to dictate their path. "Define Success on Your Own Terms," Karfiah told students.

In his message, the former lawmaker emphasized that genuine achievement is not measured by comparison or public validation but by the courage to remain true to oneself.

He noted that many young people feel pressured to conform to expectations that do not align with their talents and dreams.

"You must define success on your own terms," Karfiah said. "Let your goals reflect who you are and what you believe in. When your dreams align with your purpose, you gain the strength and confidence to pursue them with intention.

He further urged the graduates to remain courageous, intentional, and focused as they transition to higher education and other life pursuits, reminding them that great accomplishments require discipline and resilience.

Support for Education: Karfiah Donates US$1,000 for School Bus

In a gesture that drew applause from students, parents, and administrators, Karfiah announced a US$1,000 contribution toward the school's ongoing effort to purchase a bus to ease transportation challenges faced by students.

The donation was described as a timely intervention, particularly as the school seeks to expand enrollment and improve access for learners residing in distant communities.

School authorities expressed deep appreciation for the former lawmaker's continued commitment to education and community development.

The graduation, held in Gbarnga, brought together educators, parents, government officials, and well-wishers to celebrate the resilience and hard work of the Class of 2025.

School administrators praised the graduates for their perseverance and urged them to emulate Hon. Karfiah's example of leadership, service, and integrity.

Many parents described the event as uplifting, noting that the keynote speaker's message provided the moral and developmental guidance young people need as they step into adulthood.

As the CAN Leadership Academy continues its mission of molding future leaders, Hon. Karfiah's inspirational message and financial support have strengthened hopes for improved learning conditions and greater opportunities for young people in Bong County.

The graduates, energized by the day's message, leave with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to chart their own course and contribute meaningfully to society.