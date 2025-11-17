Liberia: Tragedy Hit Sahara Community

A tragedy struck Sahara, a bustling community in Paynesville, on late Friday evening, resulting in the sudden death of five family members.

Among the dead are Deiode Davies Garnett, Sahara Community Chairlady Judee P. Garnett, Isaac Garnett Jr., and Christopher Garnett, who were fighting for survival.

The blaze started around 11 pm. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The Liberia National Fire Service has launched an investigation into the blaze and is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the event.

However, there are speculations that it was an arson attack on the late Chairlady Garnett, who had been in the process of running for the Montserrado County District #4 Seat, to replace the incumbent Representative Thomas.

Witnesses account that the fire broke out suddenly at the home of Mrs. Garnett, who had immediately entered to freshen up and honor an invitation to a wake-keeping event of one of the community dwellers.

Reports said Mrs. Garnett had pledged a contribution towards the funeral rites of the community resident and had gone to pick up the cash-in-hand when the sudden blaze took over her home.

Residents, with support from the Liberia Fire Service (LFS), made frantic efforts to extinguish the blaze, but the inferno spread rapidly, trapping the occupants inside.

Meanwhile, grief-stricken residents and relatives gathered near the scene early Saturday morning, many weeping as they mourned the shocking loss of their community leader and neighbors.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah