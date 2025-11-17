Liberia: Tragedy Hit Sahara Community

17 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

A tragedy struck Sahara, a bustling community in Paynesville, on late Friday evening, resulting in the sudden death of five family members.

Among the dead are Deiode Davies Garnett, Sahara Community Chairlady Judee P. Garnett, Isaac Garnett Jr., and Christopher Garnett, who were fighting for survival.

The blaze started around 11 pm. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The Liberia National Fire Service has launched an investigation into the blaze and is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, there are speculations that it was an arson attack on the late Chairlady Garnett, who had been in the process of running for the Montserrado County District #4 Seat, to replace the incumbent Representative Thomas.

Witnesses account that the fire broke out suddenly at the home of Mrs. Garnett, who had immediately entered to freshen up and honor an invitation to a wake-keeping event of one of the community dwellers.

Reports said Mrs. Garnett had pledged a contribution towards the funeral rites of the community resident and had gone to pick up the cash-in-hand when the sudden blaze took over her home.

Residents, with support from the Liberia Fire Service (LFS), made frantic efforts to extinguish the blaze, but the inferno spread rapidly, trapping the occupants inside.

Meanwhile, grief-stricken residents and relatives gathered near the scene early Saturday morning, many weeping as they mourned the shocking loss of their community leader and neighbors.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.