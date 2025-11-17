Liberia: 'Be Bearers of Vision to Transform Society'

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon, has urged members of the 25th graduating class of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) to step into the world as bearers of vision and catalysts for positive transformation.

Addressing over 800 graduates in Royesville over the weekend from the undergraduate and graduate schools, Speaker Koon challenged them to cultivate the ability to identify opportunities where others see none.

"See opportunities where others see waste. Recognize value in what is being overlooked," he told the graduates, shortly after being conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the University.

Against the backdrop of rapid technological change, Speaker Koon admonished the graduates to take full advantage of the digital era.

"I plead with you to explore the digital space and be creators of content, be innovative, and be solvers of problems. The internet doesn't care about where you are from; it cares about the creativity you bring."

He further urged the graduates to navigate life's challenges with confidence, using their academic achievements as stepping stones to greater impact.

"Carry with you integrity. Carry with you curiosity. Carry with you hope and determination to illuminate the world," he emphasized.

Also speaking, AME University President, Rev. Alvin E. Attah, congratulated the graduates, describing their success as the result of unwavering hard work and dedication.

"Today is a moment of reflection, a moment to be proud, but also a moment of sobriety," Rev. Attah said.

He noted that the graduation reinforces AMEU's standing as "a beacon of hope and quality learning for not just Liberia but for Africa and the global community."

Rev. Attah disclosed that AMEU continues to strengthen international partnerships, citing ongoing collaborations with Clark Atlanta University in the United States and the Ghana Communication and Technology University in Accra.

He extended profound appreciation to partners who have consistently supported the institution, including the Government of Liberia, SOS International, the Gbowee Peace Foundation, the Liberia National Police, Lone Star Cell MTN, Orange GSM Liberia, LISCR Trust Company, the Nimene Tweh Foundation, and the Lions Club of Liberia.

Highlighting AMEU's commitment to diversity and inclusion, Rev. Attah announced that among the honorees was a visually impaired male graduate.

"His story is a testament that physical challenges can be overcome and cannot be barriers to attaining success," he stated.

Rev. Attah encouraged the graduates to leave the University walls as agents of progress in their communities.

Delivering remarks, Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, urged the graduates to channel their knowledge toward national development.

"May you use your knowledge to serve not your egos but your nation," she asserted, calling on the graduates to anchor their expertise in patriotism and service.

The 25th Commencement Convocation of AME University marks yet another milestone in the institution's legacy of nurturing leaders ready to shape Liberia, Africa, and the world. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.