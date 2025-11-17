Zambia: Senior U.S. Delegation Charts New Course for U.S. Health Assistance in Zambia

17 November 2025
United States Embassy (Lusaka)
press release

LUSAKA - On November 17, a high-level U.S. government delegation visited Lusaka to chart a new course for U.S. health assistance to Zambia. The delegation initiated discussions on the provision of significant new grant assistance from the United States to support health systems and services in Zambia over the coming five years.

The new approach envisions both governments committing to funding levels and health outcome performance objectives in order to accelerate the transition from an aid-dependent health sector to a Zambian government-led health system that is able to sustainably meet the health needs of the Zambian people.

The U.S. State Department's Senior Health Advisor Brad Smith joined Zambia's Minister of Health Dr. Elijah Muchima and Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and other senior officials to discuss parameters for a multi-year funding and performance agreement. Today's meeting also included U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales and senior staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and U.S. State Department. Ministers Muchima and Musokotwane was joined by Zambia National Public Health Institute Director General Roma Chilengi.

The new approach aims to consolidate public health gains in response to HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, outbreak surveillance and response, and maternal and child health the U.S. and Zambia achieved together. At the same time, it will cement the laboratory and data systems, staffing, and medical interventions jointly developed over more than twenty years to ensure long-term sustainability in providing quality health care to Zambians and promote health security for Americans and the region.

