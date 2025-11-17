Africa: Mycredit, Enkisoma Africa Ink Sh1.2bn Private Schools Financing Deal

Nairobi — MyCredit Limited has signed a KES 1.2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enkisoma Africa Limited to finance and accelerate digital transformation in private schools across Kenya.

The partnership will provide schools with access to computer labs, laptops, software, digital learning content, and other technology infrastructure through MyCredit's education financing product, Kuza Elimu. The initiative aims to ease one of the sector's biggest bottlenecks: the high upfront cost of adopting digital tools.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, MyCredit Managing Director Wangaruro Mbira said the financing model is designed to eliminate the capital barriers that prevent institutions from digitizing.

"This partnership is a game-changer for educational institutions that have struggled with the capital expenditure required to digitize. The Kuza Elimu product is specifically designed to remove those financial barriers, and by collaborating with Enkisoma Africa, we ensure that the financing is tied directly to high-quality technology and comprehensive, long-term support," he said.

MyCredit has committed Sh1.2 billion to the project, which will start with a pilot involving 150 private schools to deepen digital adoption nationwide.

Enkisoma Africa CEO Sankei Ole Kenga said the collaboration positions technology as an essential part of Kenya's learning ecosystem.

"Digital literacy and access to modern learning resources are non-negotiable for the future of our students. Our collaboration with MyCredit creates a powerful solution that not only delivers cutting-edge labs and content but also guarantees their successful implementation and sustainability through reliable financial backing. We are committed to ensuring that technology becomes an enabler, not a burden, for Kenyan schools," he said.

The two organisations say the partnership seeks to accelerate digital readiness in Kenya's education sector as schools pursue modernized teaching methods aligned with global standards.