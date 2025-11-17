Kenya to Debut in Wheelchair Para Fencing, Para Athletics in Thailand

NAIROBI — Kenya will make its debut at the inaugural World Ability Sport games scheduled for November 17-24 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The team comprise two wheelchair para fencers and 11 for Para athletics, track and field events.

Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday, Ability Sports Kenya federation president Agnes Oluoch was optimistic that her charges will do the country proud, replicating the same or better results than what they did at last month's World Ability Sports BEach Games in Turkey.

" Our guys have been training hard waiting for this moment that has finally arrived. The team that went to Turkey really psyched them up, that's confidence enough for them to continue shining on global stage," Oluoch said.

She added: "We have a pool of younger guys mixed with others who are experienced, that means that the future of para sports in Kenya is very bright if these kids will come back home with gold medals."

Francis Kamau will coach the wheelchair para fencers and has selected Ashley Autai and Milton Ilahuya for the Thailand task.

The experienced Malik Mwabondo is the head coach for the Kenya Para Athletics track and field team, and has selected James Mangerere, class F57 for the Javelin and Shot put, Samson Kamau- Discuss F57, Nathan Kemboi- Javelin F46, Pamela Osano and Sylvia Olero both for the Shotput and Discuss F 44 and Nelly Sile- Javelin F55 for the field events.

Mwabondo has a strong side for the track events led by Railway Training Institute engineering student Joseph Kipchirchir Kiptanui, Kenya's champion who is a class T47 and will be up for the 100 m, 200 m and 400 m.

Another student making her para athletics debut is class T38 Luckiness Sakwa, a hospitality student at Kabete National Polytechnic who will be up for the 100m and 400m.

Mwabondo's blend of the youth and experience also has veteran Teresia Ndeto who will compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m T37, Vincent Mutai who will be in for the 400m and the long jump T46, and finally the T38 class Joseph Karanja who will compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The four day global event, will see Kenya compete against other 423 athletes from 38 countries across five continents in the city of Korat, also known as Nakhon Ratchasima, North Eastern Thailand at the facilities of His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary Sports Complex.