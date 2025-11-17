Somalia: Galmudug Forces Arrest Suspect in Killing of Prominent Guricel Businessman

Guricel, Somalia — Security forces in central Somalia's Galmudug state have arrested a man accused of killing a well-known businessman in the town of Guricel, officials said Monday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Abdifitaah Ali Hassan Diiriye, was detained shortly after the fatal shooting on Sunday night of Deeq Abdi Jamac, a young entrepreneur widely known in Guricel and across the Galgaduud region.

The Guricel district police command presented the suspect to reporters on Monday, saying he would be brought before a court in the coming days. Officers said the swift arrest underscored their efforts to stabilise the district following a recent spike in targeted killings.

Deputy district police commander Shafi Jamac Abdi and other local officials condemned the attack and warned those behind the killing of clan elders and other community figures. They said the surge in violence had heightened fear and deepened longstanding clan tensions.

The killing is the latest in a string of revenge attacks that has swept parts of Galgaduud and Mudug in recent weeks, unsettling communities in territory under Galmudug administration.

Authorities say they have intensified operations to prevent further bloodshed, but residents remain anxious as retaliatory attacks continue to threaten the fragile stability of central Somalia.