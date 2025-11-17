Somalia: Somali Forces Seize Weapons, Kill Militants in Bakool Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) forces carried out a planned operation in the Moora-Gaabeey area, 37 kilometres from Huddur district in Bakool region, killing three Al-Shabaab militants and injuring more than ten others, the military said.

According to state media, the operation was carefully coordinated, with troops from the 9th Battalion of the 60th Division taking part. The forces also seized weapons and equipment used by the militant group.

Brigadier General Mohamed Yariis Aden, commander of the 60th Division, told military media that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate Al-Shabaab and ensure the safety of local communities.

"The Somali National Army remains committed to securing the region and protecting the population," he said, adding that planned operations against the militants would continue to strengthen security and stability in Bakool.

