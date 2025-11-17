Sudan: Kordofan in Flames - Sudanese Region Descends Into Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Escalating War

editorial

As Sudan's war enters its third year, the strategic region of Kordofan has once again become a flashpoint of violence, leaving civilians trapped in a spiraling humanitarian crisis. Despite constant shifts on the battlefield, the toll on ordinary people continues to mount, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Reports from the United Nations reveal severe food shortages across Greater Kordofan. Prices of basic goods have skyrocketed: a sack of onions jumped from 330,000 to 450,000 Sudanese pounds, sugar from 180,000 to 230,000 pounds, and imported wheat flour from 60,000 to 80,000 pounds, according to Darfur 24.

The disruption stems from Port Sudan authorities halting all cargo shipments to Darfur and Kordofan, including the suspension of official documents required for transit.

Hundreds of trucks remain stranded at Al-Dabba, a northern transit point, following a visit by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Army Commander.

Waves of Displacement

Military escalation by the Sudanese army, including hundreds of drone strikes, has forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee.

The International Organization for Migration reported that between 26 October and 9 November 2025, nearly 39,000 people were displaced from North Kordofan localities including Bara, Shikan, Al-Rahad, Umm Rawaba, and Umm Damm Haj Ahmed.

Local authorities, such as Youssef Al-Lian, head of the civil administration in West Kordofan, have evacuated entire towns like Babanusa to safer areas, including Al-Fula, Al-Mujlad, Ghbeish, and Lagawa, while establishing field committees to coordinate aid and monitor displaced populations.

Massacres and Indiscriminate Strikes

Eyewitnesses report horrific civilian casualties. A single witness documented the deaths of 1,500 civilians in Port Sudan army strikes, while a July 2025 drone strike in Al-Dabkar, West Kordofan, killed at least 40 civilians and injured dozens more during a Hawazma tribal condolence ritual.

The Sudanese Emergency Lawyers Group has documented repeated use of prohibited weapons, including explosive barrels dropped by "Yushin" aircraft in Umm Badr and Hamrat Al-Sheikh, resulting in multiple civilian deaths and injuries. Such attacks constitute war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

Accountability and International Involvement

A confidential report submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) accuses the Port Sudan-based armed forces, and supporting international actors, of widespread war crimes.

The report cites arms transfers, intelligence sharing, training, and logistical support from countries including Djibouti, Eritrea, Iran, and Turkey, as well as armed groups like Al-Shabaab, Hamas, the Houthis, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The coalition of legal experts and human rights defenders highlighted a pattern of indiscriminate aerial bombardment, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and systematic targeting of civilians, urging the ICC to pursue accountability under the Rome Statute.

Kordofan on the Brink

As the fighting rages on, civilians remain trapped between escalating military operations and shrinking humanitarian access.

With tens of thousands displaced, soaring food prices, and repeated aerial bombardments, Kordofan has become emblematic of Sudan's unfolding human catastrophe.

The world watches as the conflict deepens, with accountability and relief efforts urgently needed to prevent further devastation.