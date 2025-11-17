Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has issued a stern message to his newly appointed ministers and deputies: "Deliver results, increase the pace of implementation and get out of offices to solve people's problems."

Speaking at the swearingin ceremony held at the State House grounds in Zanzibar, Dr Mwinyi said the government would introduce a performance contract system to evaluate ministers and senior officials across all ministries, ensuring accountability and strict execution of duties.

"I believe the Office of the President-Public Service Management has already prepared this. Those who do not perform will have no place in this government," he warned.

The President said that all ministers, both new and retained, must align themselves with the speed and direction required by his administration.

"This is not a time for celebrations. It is time to reflect on how you will meet the expectations of our people. We made many promises in the 2025-2030 CCM Manifesto, the national development plan and Vision 2050. Your job is to deliver," he stressed.

Dr Mwinyi outlined 13 directives for his ministers, including understanding each ministry's structure and subordinate institutions, preparing fast-track work plans to implement government commitments and visiting and inspecting ministry projects to assess progress, quality and timelines.

He called for strengthened accountability among public servants, enforcement of good governance and a strict fight against corruption, laziness and misuse of public resources. Criticising indiscipline in public spending, he noted that unnecessary trips and fuel consumption drain government finances.

"We will not tolerate this any longer," he said.

The President also demanded quarterly implementation reports and regular engagement with the media, noting that some ministries avoid communicating their work. He emphasised teamwork and unity within ministries, warning that internal conflicts among officials would no longer be tolerated.

Dr Mwinyi highlighted structural reforms, including the creation of a Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation to accelerate digital government services, and a separate Ministry of Youth, Employment and Empowerment to tackle unemployment and support youth entrepreneurship.

He further announced the reduction of ministries under the Office of the President from five to three to boost efficiency.

Reaffirming his commitment to the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution, Dr Mwinyi renewed his call for ACTWazalendo to join the Government of National Unity (GNU), saying: "We still believe the constitutional requirement to form the GNU is possible. It is for the good of the country and we should talk until we reach an agreement."

Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah welcomed the President and pledged the new leadership team's readiness to accelerate development, noting the experience of the appointed ministers and promising full cooperation. Newly sworn-in ministers and deputies also pledged their commitment.

Minister for Labour and Investment Sharif Ali Sharif said he would work tirelessly to improve the investment environment and create jobs.

Minister for Information, Culture and Sports Riziki Pembe Juma vowed to amplify government achievements and promote cultural and creative industries, while Deputy Minister for Youth, Employment and Empowerment Hassan Khamis Hafidh promised to engage closely with young people and accelerate programmes creating real opportunities.