Namibia: KZN Police Hunt for Suspects After Four People Found Burnt to Death in Inanda

The KwaZulu-Natal police have launched an investigation after four people were found burnt to death inside two cars at the Umatata area in Inanda.

Provincial police spokesperson colonel Robert Netshiunda says the victims were found on Saturday.

"The police responded to reports of two vehicles which were burnt, and upon arrival at the scene, they found one body burnt beyond recognition inside a vehicle, and three other bodies were found inside another vehicle, also burnt beyond recognition," he says.

Netshiunda says the police also found three carcasses of cattle next to the one vehicle.

"The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage, but the police suspect the incident may be related to stock theft," he says.

Netshiunda says the process of identifying the victims is underway and a search for the suspects is ongoing.

In a similar incident, the Western Cape police have launched an investigation after the bodies of three men were found burnt in the Siqalo informal settlement at Philippi.

Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut has confirmed that officers were alerted to the gruesome scene at around 17h30 on 15 November.

He says the victims, who have not yet been identified, were set alight, and early indications point to vigilantism.

"The victims were found set alight, and preliminary indications suggest that the incident is linked to vigilantism," he says.

The police have strongly condemned the attack, warning that acts of mob justice endanger communities and undermine the rule of law.

"The South African Police Service condemns vigilantism in the strongest possible terms. Acts of mob justice are criminal and pose a direct threat to the safety and stability of our communities," Traut says.

He stresses that even community frustration cannot justify taking the law into one's own hands.

"No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, regardless of the circumstances. Such actions undermine the justice system and fuel further violence." - IOL News

