Namibia: Ngurare Praises Vocational Trainees for Helping to Build School Hostel

A group of young technical and vocational education and training (TVET) trainees and graduates are building a new 128-bed school hostel at Neyuva Combined School in Kavango East.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says the move demonstrates the power and potential of Namibia's youth.

Ngurare made the remarks on Friday during an unannounced visit to the construction site, where more than five months of hands-on work by trainees from Rundu Vocational Training Centre and youth from surrounding communities has transformed the site into a three-block hostel nearing completion.

"I am not only impressed by the pace at which this project is being completed, but also by the quality of the work I see here," Ngurare said while addressing trainees and community members. "Tonight I will sleep peacefully knowing you have not betrayed the trust we placed in you. I am now confident that, in the future, we will move mountains to bring development to our people."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The hostel was originally expected to be completed in February 2026, but progress has exceeded timelines, and the project is now forecast to finish by December, two months ahead of schedule.

Ngurare, who was accompanied by Namibia Training Authority chief executive Erick Nenghwanya, commended the Rundu VTC trainees for applying their skills on a real community project with tangible impact.

Beyond construction, he also encouraged the school to establish a community garden to help support the hostel and strengthen food security.

Ngurare and Nenghwanya also pledged N$5 000 to reward the school's top-performing learners.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.