Namibia: City of Windhoek Distances Itself From Municipal Truck Carrying Political Party Flag

The City of Windhoek has distanced itself from a political party flag that was displayed on one of its trucks over the weekend.

The city in a social media post on Saturday says it has launched an investigation after the image circulated online, showing a municipal truck displaying the flag of a political party.

In a statement on social media, the municipality says it is a public institution mandated to serve residents impartially, adding that the conduct seen in the image was "unacceptable" and does not represent the city's values or mandate.

"The City of Windhoek is a public institution mandated to serve all residents impartially and without favour, regardless of their political affiliation," the statement reads.

The municipality says appropriate action will be taken in line with internal disciplinary procedures once the facts are established.

The city expresses gratitude to members of the public for reporting such incidents and encourages residents to continue holding the institution accountable.

"We urge all Windhoek residents to report any misuse, abuse or neglect of public property, vehicles or material without fear or favour," reads the statement.

