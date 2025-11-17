Namibia: Henties Bay Enters 'New Chapter' With Housing, CCTV and First Traffic Lights

Henties Bay has unveiled a range of new developments aimed at improving public safety, boosting economic activity and expanding access to housing.

The projects were launched during a ceremony officiated by minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa in Friday.

The developments include a fully operational closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system, the town's first traffic lights, a newly commissioned open market and the handover of newly built low-cost houses.

Sankwasa said the projects demonstrate what can be achieved when local leaders prioritise service to residents over political affiliation.

"When I came to Henties Bay after my appointment, my message was very clear: Do not come to me as political party members, but as citizens. Today, we celebrate because we worked together and delivered services that will benefit every resident," he said.

Sankwasa commended the town council for strengthening safety, economic activity and local infrastructure, and thanked it for naming a street in his honour, although he cautioned that such recognition should never overshadow the goal of serving citizens.

Erongo governor Natalia |Goagoses described the launching of the projects as "a new chapter of progress" for Henties Bay, saying the CCTV system, traffic lights, open market and housing units directly support safety, dignity and economic opportunity.

She said the open market would bolster the informal sector, while the low-cost houses represent stability for families who have waited for decent shelter.

Henties Bay acting chief executive Ignasia Neis outlined the municipality's ongoing development plans, noting challenges such as high unemployment, ageing infrastructure and expanding informal settlements.

Despite these constraints, she said the municipality has delivered several projects since 2023, including more than 60 low-cost houses currently under construction, supported by a brickmaking initiative employing 25 young people and 16 small and medium enterprises (SME).

She said sewer upgrades, the SME park and a taxi rank are nearing completion.

"Henties Bay is transforming into a vibrant, inclusive and economically active town," she said.

The ceremony concluded with the naming of a street in honour of Sankwasa and other contributors to the town's development.

