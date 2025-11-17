South Africa: Depoortere Double Helps France Hold Off Spirited Fiji

Centre Nicolas Depoortere scored twice as France bounced back from defeat to South Africa by holding off spirited Fiji 34-21 in the Autumn Nations Series in Bordeaux on Saturday.

France had led 21-0 after 20 minutes with youngster Depoortere opening the scoring before Julien Marchand and Charles Ollivon extended France's lead, with Thomas Ramos converting all three tries.

An upset was on the cards after Fiji came storming back with scores from Kalaveti Ravouvou, Selestino Ravutaumada and Jiuta Wainiqolo, alongside three Simione Kuruvoli conversions, bringing them level just after half-time.

But after two Ramos penalties, Depoortere's second try sealed the victory for France, a week on from a humbling loss to the four-time Rugby World Cup winners which drew criticism for head coach Fabien Galthie.

Les Bleus finish their year by hosting Australia in Paris next Saturday while Fiji head to Spain.

"What's important was to win," Galthie told French television channel TF1.

"When you start the season at home with a loss, it's difficult.

"It was a victory against an opponent we feared.

"We will be better next week," he added.

Galthie recalled experienced No.8 Gregory Alldritt as captain and Ollivon at lock as he looked to avoid a fifth straight Test loss after the defeat to the Springboks and three losses to New Zealand in July.

Fiji's Mick Byrne kept faith with the same starting lineup from last weekend's defeat to England, including Racing 92's Ravumautada and Lyon's Wainiqolo amongst seven France-based players in his matchday squad.

Galthie's Six Nations champions started in dominant fashion with 22-year-old Depoortere, who grew up in the Bordeaux suburb of Pessac, hooker Marchand and Ollivon crossing.

By the interval, the visitors were right back in it, trailing by just seven points thanks to efforts from Bristol centre Ravouvou and Ravumautada.

Les Bleus finished the half with flanker Oscar Jegou playing centre with starting midfielders Pierre-Louis Barassi and his replacement Emilien Gailleton off with head injuries.

Byrne's side maintained their control of things after the break as Wainiqolo battled over through two France defenders after 43 minutes and scrum-half Kuruvoli's third conversion of the game brought the sides level.

With a quarter of the game left, Galthie's side regained the lead, 27-21, as full-back Ramos slotted two penalties following poor discipline from Fiji.

Local boy Depoortere then gave the hosts some breathing space with nine minutes to go, making sure of victory with a charging run.

