South Africa: Viral Video of Flooding At George Mukhari Hospital False and Misleading

As heavy rains fell over Gauteng this past weekend, a video posted on social media showed patients sitting in what looks like a hospital waiting room, with their feet resting on benches. The room is flooded and more water is gushing in from the windows.

Posted to X (twitter) on Sunday 16 November, the caption accompanying this video reads:

A video purporting to show severe flooding at Garankuwa's Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital's outpatient pharmacy waiting area in Tshwane, sparked widespread panic and concern.

Health-e News visited the facility on Sunday evening (16 November). Upon arrival, the hospital's premises were found to be dry, and other parts of the hospital, including the casualty and orthopaedic wards, were operational, with no signs of flooding or damage.

The Gauteng health department responded to the video, calling the post "false and misleading".

According to the department, the flooding seen in the video happened "long ago".

The department further warns that: "Reposting old videos with false claims creates unnecessary panic and undermines public trust."

In a statement, the City of Tshwane warns of the start of the rainy season, which often brings increased risk to communities living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the province remain on high alert following warnings by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) that rains may persist into early this week.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, including avoiding metal objects during lightning activity, not seeking shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms, and avoiding crossing flooded roads or streams.

"Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms. Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, or swollen streams. If trapped in a vehicle during flooding, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground," the city advises in a statement.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for disruptive rain affecting several areas, including Gauteng, eastern North West, and western Mpumalanga. - Health-e News