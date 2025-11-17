Sudan: Ambassador Adawi - Arab League Is a Key Partner in Rebuilding Sudan's Civil Service

- Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States Imad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi affirmed that the Arab League is a principal partner in the process of civil-service recovery and reconstruction in Sudan. He praised the Arab stance in support of Sudan, as reflected in the meetings of the 120th Session of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), recently hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco.

In press statements Saturday, Ambassador Adawi expressed Sudan's appreciation for the supportive Arab positions across various platforms, particularly the technical support related to reconstruction efforts. He commended the Executive Council's latest decisions in support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare's efforts to prepare a comprehensive study outlining the training needs of all Sudanese state institutions, thereby contributing to the success of the Human Resources Development Project in Sudan.

Ambassador Adawi clarified that Sudan will work diligently to implement the decisions of the ARADO Executive Council, which welcomed Sudan's proposal to launch a Human Resources Development Fund and recommended referring the matter to the Arab Economic and Social Council in its upcoming session.

He renewed Sudan's conviction in the capacity of the Arab region to play an effective role in the reconstruction process, emphasizing the central importance of human capital as a fundamental pillar for achieving development.

It is to be recalled that Sudan participated last week in the 120th Session of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization with a delegation headed by Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Moatassim Ahmed Salih. The meeting, at both expert and ministerial levels, approved a number of standing agenda items related to the ARADO's administrative and financial affairs, including member states' financial contributions, the second phase of the strategic plan, and follow-up on the implementation of the previous session's resolutions.