Central Africa: TSC Member Jabir Meets Several African Leaders On the Sidelines of the Kinshasa Summit

16 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

-- On the sidelines of the Ninth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Great Lakes Region, held in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, met with several African leaders.

Lieutenant General Jabir discussed with President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel, the future of bilateral relations between Sudan and Angola and ways to develop and strengthen them in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two peoples.

TSC Jabir also conveyed the Sudanese government's appreciation for Angola's supportive positions toward Sudan in regional and international forums, as well as its ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In the same context, TSC Member briefed President of the Republic of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye, on the latest developments in Sudan and Sudan's serious efforts to defeat the rebellion and address the consequences of the terrorist militia's attacks on infrastructure, along with the looting and plundering inflicted on civilians.

Lieutenant General Jabir also met with Vice President of Tanzania, Philip Isdor Mpango, where the meeting addressed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

