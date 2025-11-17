Uganda: Kasese District Ramps Up Disaster Preparedness As Heavy Rains Persist

Kasese district authorities have intensified disaster preparedness measures as heavy rains continue to batter the region. With a history marked by destructive floods, landslides, and river overflows, the district is moving swiftly to safeguard lives and property.

Local leaders note that Kasese's mountainous terrain and river valleys make it naturally vulnerable to climate-related emergencies. Communities have long endured the destructive consequences of seasonal rains, including the loss of homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure.

District Chairperson Eriphazi Muhindi emphasized that disaster mitigation begins with community preparedness and environmental management.

"Kasese is prone to disasters, and every year we experience their effects," Muhindi said. "We have continuously sensitized our people about preparedness, including tree planting, practicing good agronomy, and harvesting rooftop rainwater. If rainwater is not managed, it forms gullies that destroy property."

With rainfall intensifying, authorities are advising residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer zones.

"We advise residents in high-risk areas to seek temporary safe havens," Muhindi added. "Even relocating to a neighbor's home in a safer location can save lives, because as a district, we do not have the capacity to tame these rivers alone."

The government has completed a study and design for the long-awaited River Nyamwamba Stabilization Project, with a similar initiative underway for River Nyamugasani. A 363-billion shilling intervention for River Nyamwamba has been approved, though implementation timelines remain unclear, causing anxiety among local communities.

"Our people know the danger is real," Muhindi said. "We are preparing them, but we need clarity on the River Nyamugasani allocation and a faster rollout of these interventions."

Leaders are also pressing for the urgent relocation of families who have spent five years in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps despite prior government assurances of secured land for resettlement.

Richard Bomera, Chairperson of the Nyamwamba Catchment Management Committee, said, "It reflects poorly on us as a country for people to remain in an IDP camp this long. Relocation must be expedited."

In partnership with development agencies, Kasese district has established a dedicated evacuation center to accommodate families displaced by emergencies.

As heavy rains continue, authorities urge communities to remain vigilant, embrace early evacuation, and cooperate with response teams to minimize the impact of potential disasters.