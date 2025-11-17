South Africa: New Ministers Sworn Into Office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially sworn into office two newly appointed members of the National Executive at a ceremony held at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on Monday.

In a light-hearted and historic moment, the President opened the ceremony by noting the presence of a young guest.

"This indeed is a very special swearing in of the Minister and a Deputy Minister, not so much because of that, because of that little baby in attendance. It is the very first time we swear in people and there is a little baby in attendance," the President said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp was sworn in as the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, following his appointment in terms of Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution.

"Acting Deputy Judge President, designate Minister and Deputy Minister, and all in attendance in terms of the powers vested in me by Section 91(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, I have decided to appoint the following person as Minister for the portfolio indicated in the signed president's act, Mr. Willem Abraham Stefano Aucamp as Minister of Forestry, fisheries and the Environment.

"I now request the Acting Judge President to either swear or affirm him into office," the President said.

Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams was then sworn in as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, appointed in terms of Section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution.

"In terms of the powers vested in me by Section 91(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, I have decided to appoint following person, Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy minister in the portfolio of the of Trade, Industry and Competition, I now request the Acting Deputy Judge President to either swear or affirm her into office," the President said.

The ceremony, which was presided over by Acting Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Sulet Potterill was attended by members of the judiciary, senior government officials, and members of the media.

READ | Swearing-in ceremony of new members of National Executive to be held

President Ramaphosa who celebrates his birthday today, congratulated both appointees while posing for photographs along with their families.