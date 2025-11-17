South Africa: SA Has Started Welcoming G20 Guests!

With the eyes of the world firmly focussed on South Africa, attention now turns to the historic first ever G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil. On 22 and 23 November 2025, Nasrec in Johannesburg will welcome a number of world leaders and other dignitaries for this landmark gathering.

An event of this magnitude, with global implications will of course draw added scrutiny and some of this has focussed on our readiness to host the Summit. Those with a narrow lens have concentrated solely on the Summit, without realising that South Africa has already hosted 130 preparatory meetings, including ministerial gatherings and central bank governors' meetings without incident. Some of these meetings include the Y20 Summit which was hosted in Ekurhuleni from 18 to 22 August 2025. Ekurhuleni is also hosting the G20 Social Summit, from 18 to 20 November 2025.

As government we are confident that this event will proceed smoothly, as have all the others thus far. Every successful event has assisted in sharpening our security and logistics arrangements in preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit. These preparations are wide ranging and include a comprehensive safety plan, along with securing energy supply, the cleaning and preparation of public spaces, and the activation of a disaster management centre.

Speaking on preparations ahead of the Summit, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that a

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

comprehensive and resilient energy plan is now in place to secure uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit but also for the overall energy supply to residents and businesses in our province.

He added that: "The energy plan also includes multiple layers of security, high mast solar lighting, the protection of cables and the installation of emergency generators."

The Summit's safety and security is being comprehensively managed and coordinated through inter-agency cooperation. All relevant national and provincial government departments and agencies are involved in planning safety, security and emergency services.

As government, we are confident that all safety and security arrangements for the Summit are in place. We have implemented a number of preventative measures, including heightened security at points of entry, hotels and venues. Furthermore, robust contingency plans are in place to prevent and limit incidents should they occur.

As a nation we have a proud safety track record in hosting mega global events. Both the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2013 Orange African Cup of Nations were hosted without major incidents.

Lessons learned from hosting previous events have been integrated into our safety and security plan. Plans are in place for any eventuality, including potential crowd incidents, such as marches, protests and pickets. We are confident that our security agencies have done comprehensive risk and threat assessments, and we are ready to host the G20 leaders and all participating delegations.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi reinforced the province's preparedness: "Gauteng is well equipped to ensure a safe and secure environment for all participants and our residents. The South African Police Service [SAPS], in full coordination with all other law enforcement agencies, has robust plans in place that we have all adopted and accepted."

He added: "Our multi-level law enforcement strategy will see delegates escorted by a unified force comprising of SAPS, National Traffic Police, Gauteng Provincial Traffic and all metropolitan police departments will be deployed to escort and support our visitors."

All that now remains is for leaders of the G20 to arrive and to experience the magic that we call home. Our country offers visitors a unique experience and this will play a massive part in driving home our call for "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability", which is the theme of the G20 in South Africa.

We believe that Solidarity means countries working to help each other, especially in tough times like economic crises, natural disasters, or pandemics. It's about teamwork: if one country struggles, the others step in to support, because the world is connected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Equity is about making sure opportunities, benefits, and resources are shared fairly--not just between rich and poor countries, but also between men and women, and between different communities.

Sustainability means using resources--like water, energy, and land--in a smart way so we don't harm the planet or run out of what future generations need.

South Africa's track record, combined with the comprehensive security, energy, and logistical preparations leaves no doubt about our readiness to host this historic summit. As the world turns its gaze to Nasrec, we stand confident in our readiness to deliver a landmark event.

*Sandile Nene - Acting Deputy Director-General for Content Processing and Dissemination in the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).