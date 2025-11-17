South Africa: Welisizwe Bridge to Improve Mobility in for Emaxesibeni Community

17 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, together with his Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, will on Tuesday hand over a Welisizwe rural bridge in the Eastern Cape.

The bridge spans the Umzimvubu River at Tebe-Tebe in eMaXesibeni, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the bridge will provide safe and reliable access for residents of Welakabini and Esihlahleni, who have faced hazardous conditions, particularly during heavy rainfall.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Vukile Mhlelembana, and the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Zukiswa Ndevu.

"Through the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure aims to construct 96 bridges in rural communities each year, working in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force to connect communities to schools, hospitals and other essential services," the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

