South Africa: Safety Warning Amid Level 9 Weather Alert

Citizens have been urged to remain cautious as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 9 weather warning.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (GoGTA) on Monday said while emergency services remain on high alert, the public must follow these safety measures:

- Stay informed by monitoring local news and updates from the SAWS for the latest weather forecasts.

- Evacuate if necessary, following instructions from authorities, and seek higher ground if you are in flood-prone areas.

- Secure your property by clearing debris, securing loose items, and reinforcing doors and windows.

- Stay connected by keeping in touch with loved ones and neighbours, especially those who may be vulnerable.

- Exercise caution and avoid crossing low-lying bridges or flooded roads, as these actions are among the leading causes of flood-related fatalities.

CoGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said following the outlined safety measures, although they seem simple, remains a powerful tool that saves lives and livelihoods, while preventing avoidable damage to property and infrastructure.

He said the department is implementing disaster response measures since the severe weather warning, which includes widespread flooding and heavy rainfall, especially in the North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

Disaster Management Centres have been active in these affected areas, while other provinces remain on high alert.

In addition, national departments, Provincial Disaster Management Centres, Municipal Disaster Management Centres, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the South African Police Service (SAPS) continue to remain vigilant.

"Emergency services are prepared for potential flash floods, mudslides, power outages, and so on.

"Lives cannot be replaced; as such, every precaution we take, every plan we implement, and every act of preparedness must be guided by the principle of safeguarding human life above all else.

"Through our joint efforts, across government, business, civil society, NGOs [non-government organisations] and communities, we can reduce the risk of disasters, strengthen our resilience, and ensure a safer South Africa for all.

"Remember to prioritise your safety and follow official instructions. Stay safe," CoGTA said in a statement.

The National Disaster Management Centre will continue to fulfil its responsibilities by promoting an integrated and coordinated approach to disaster management across national, provincial and local government levels, as well as among statutory bodies and other stakeholders involved in disaster response.