Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Border Post Now Open 24 Hours, Move Set to Boost Tourism and Trade

VICTORIA Falls Border Post will now process clients 24 hours of the day in a significant move expected to boost tourist arrivals and ensure seamless trade between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Through an Extraordinary Government Gazette, General Notice 2265A of 2025, issued recently, Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, announced the policy shift.

"It is hereby declared that in terms of section 41 of the Immigration Act (Chapter 4:02), the Minister has extended the operating hours for the Victoria Falls Border Post to twenty-four (24) hours on a daily basis, with effect from the date of publication of this notice," reads the notice published November 13.

The opening of the border post between Zimbabwe and Zambia is set to be accompanied by immense benefits, including boosting tourism. With the border now open round-the-clock, tourists can travel anytime, giving them flexibility to explore both sides of the majestic Victoria Falls without worrying about a curfew. This can make the famous "Smoke That Thunders" a more convenient bucket-list experience.

Also, traders and truck drivers no longer face costly overnight delays or long queues waiting for the border to open. A 24-hour operation means goods move faster, reducing transportation costs and helping businesses stay competitive.

It is a major win for cross-border trade between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The latest development at Victoria Falls Border Post also improves cross-border movements by local commuters, tourists, and business persons. A 24-hour border means smoother, quicker travel. This likely encourages more people to travel between the two countries, fostering greater people-to-people connections.

Round-the-clock operations also minimise congestion as extending hours helps spread out traffic, decreasing the massive queues and congestion that used to happen when the border closed at 10pm.