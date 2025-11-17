Tanzania: Chakwera's Statesmanship Bears Fruit - Former President Appointed Commonwealth Special Envoy for Tanzania Peace Mission

Former President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's transition from State House to the global stage has taken a dignified and powerful turn, with the Commonwealth appointing him as Special Envoy to mediate peace and democracy efforts in Tanzania.

The appointment marks a remarkable evolution of Chakwera's post-presidency--one that is increasingly resembling the respected trajectories of former leaders who became global diplomats, such as Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Tanzania's Jakaya Kikwete, Ghana's John Mahama, and South Africa's Thabo Mbeki, who all took on high-level peace, governance, or mediation roles after leaving office. Chakwera now joins that league of statesmen whose leadership continues to influence the world long after their domestic tenure ends.

Speaking at a press briefing at the MCP Headquarters in Lilongwe, Chakwera said the appointment is both an honour and a solemn responsibility--one that reaffirms the global trust in Malawi's democratic values and his personal record of advocating peace.

He revealed that the letter of appointment arrived on Tuesday, 11 November--fittingly, the same day the world commemorated Remembrance Day, a moment dedicated to peace and the memory of those lost to conflict. The letter, he said, came directly from the Commonwealth Secretary General, Hon. Shirley Botchwey, who tasked him with travelling to the United Republic of Tanzania to help broker peace during a critical moment for the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chakwera said the call from the Commonwealth is proof that the organisation believes he can make "a meaningful contribution to safeguarding Tanzania's enjoyment of democracy, human rights, and peace--values shared by all 56 Commonwealth member states."

He added that before accepting the assignment, he consulted President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

"Upon receiving this request, I discussed it with our President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and he was gracious enough to give me his full blessing to take on the assignment," Chakwera told journalists.

With that blessing, Chakwera confirmed that he has formally communicated his acceptance to the Commonwealth. Preparations for the mission are already underway.

He disclosed that a team of technocrats from the Commonwealth Secretariat in London was arriving in Dar es Salaam today to engage Tanzanian authorities and prepare for his visit, during which discussions will centre on the unfolding crisis and pathways toward a peaceful resolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Malawi watches one of its former leaders step onto the international stage once again, Chakwera's new role signals something bigger: a maturing democracy whose leaders can rise above domestic politics and contribute to global peace--a legacy that strengthens Malawi's standing across the world.