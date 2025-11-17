Sudan: Foreign Minister Visits Hungary

16 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, began a two-day official visit to the Republic of Hungary on Sunday, at the invitation of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Péter Szijjártó.

Sudan's Ambassador to Hungary, Siddig Mohamed Abdullah, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that during the visit, the Minister will meet his Hungarian counterpart in a closed session, followed by an expanded round of talks between the two sides to discuss bilateral cooperation projects in the political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields.

He added that the programme also includes a joint press conference by the two ministers, followed by an official luncheon hosted by the Hungarian Foreign Minister in honour of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the accompanying delegation.

It is noteworthy that the Republic of Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO, and has historical ties with Sudan.

