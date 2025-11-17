Sudan: Attorney General Discusses IDP Conditions and Progress of Investigations Into Militia Violations With Northern State Officials

The Attorney General Intisar Ahmed Abdalaal held a joint meeting with the Wali of the Northern State, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Abdulhamid, and the State Security Committee, with the participation of the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, following the committee's arrival in the state on Sunday morning. The meeting reviewed the overall security and judicial situation in the state, as well as the progress of the specialized committees tasked with investigating violations.

In press statements following the meeting, the Attorney General affirmed that her visit primarily aims to assess the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) arriving from El-Fashir to Al-Dabba Locality and to ensure their humanitarian needs are being addressed. She added that the visit also includes following up on the investigations being conducted by the subcommittee derived from the National Committee tasked with probing the violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Attorney General further noted that the visit includes inspecting the state's prosecution offices and addressing any challenges hindering judicial work. She stressed that the suffering endured by the IDPs requires intensified efforts to alleviate their hardships. She added, "We pray to Allah Almighty that the displaced may safely return to their home areas, that the militia be defeated, and that the country be preserved in security and stability."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Attorney General concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude to the Wali of the Northern State and to the executive and military authorities for the facilitation provided, which enabled the Public Prosecution to carry out its duties.