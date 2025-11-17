Sudan: African Union Envoy for Preventing Genocide Begins Visit to Sudan

16 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The African Union (AU) Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide, arrived in the country today for a four-day official visit during which he will meet with a number of officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, as well as the Attorney General and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

SUNA has learned that the African official will review, during his meetings, the situation in light of the violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against innocent civilians across several Sudanese states, and the threats these attacks--supported by external actors--pose to Sudan's unity, security, and stability.

The visit comes within the African Union's ongoing concern for Sudan's security and stability and its efforts to end the war and halt the violations committed by the rebel militia.

