Kenya: Outrage As Nairobi County Officer Filmed Spray-Painting Parked Car in CBD

17 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A viral video showing a Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) enforcement officer spray-painting a parked vehicle in the CBD has sparked widespread outrage, with Kenyans accusing the county administration of "vandalism" and "improper conduct."

In the footage, widely circulated on social media, a county officer -- flanked by colleagues -- approaches a parked car and asks his team to confirm the day's date.

He then sprays red paint across the vehicle's front windshield, writing: "Remove. 13:11:2025. N.C.C.G."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The incident has raised questions about whether the county has introduced a new punitive measure to address parking violations or abandoned vehicles, replacing the long-used wheel-clamping method.

Many online users expressed disbelief and anger, arguing that defacing private property is unlawful and unnecessarily destructive.

Lawyers and civil society actors have also weighed in.

Prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta condemned the act, saying it amounted to an offence.

"This is criminal, akin to vandalism," Ombeta said, urging affected motorists to seek legal redress and calling on the county government to clarify its enforcement policies.

The Nairobi City County Government has not issued an official statement on the incident, leaving motorists uncertain about whether the spray-painting was an isolated case, an enforcement error, or part of a new directive.

The uproar adds to growing concerns over the conduct of city enforcement officers and the methods used to manage traffic and parking violations within the capital's busy central business district.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.