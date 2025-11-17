Liberia: Fire Damages Lonestar Cell MTN Offices - Company Assures Customers Services Remain Safe

LNFS Director Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul said firefighters were still securing the area and would release a detailed report once investigators complete their assessment.

MONROVIA -- An early morning fire ripped through parts of Lonestar Cell MTN's headquarters in Congo Town early Sunday, causing widespread concern among customers and intensifying worries about the increasing number of fire disasters across the country.

The fire damaged parts of the building and several company vehicles, startling nearby residents who worried the incident would halt operations at one of Liberia's largest GSM providers. As photos of the burned structure flooded social media, mobile money users expressed a common concern: whether their funds were still safe.

"I just hope the mobile money office is safe and the computer is unharmed," Facebook user GodDestined Edwin K. Zayzay wrote. Another subscriber added, "I've not withdrawn my money from my SIM card yet; it's saddening."

Company Confirms No Injuries, No Impact on Services

Lonestar Cell MTN acted swiftly to reassure the public. In a statement released hours after the event, the company announced that no injuries occurred and credited staff and the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) for controlling the fire before it reached critical infrastructure.

"The fire did not reach our main buildings or affect any operational equipment or network infrastructure," the company said. "All services--including voice, data, and Mobile Money--remain fully operational and entirely unaffected."

Management praised the rapid response of employees and first responders, noting that many staff rushed to the scene directly from church or weekend activities.

Executives Clarify Extent of Damage

Deputy CEO Ali Fakih, speaking at the site, said the destruction was limited to the customer waiting area and a few operational vehicles.

"Those burnt cars are our operational trucks," Fakih told reporters. "We do not know what caused the fire until the investigation concludes, but all services remain operational."

LNFS Director Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul said firefighters were still securing the area and would release a detailed report once investigators complete their assessment.

Mobile Money Anxiety Reflects Deeper Economic Strain

While Lonestar has assured customers that their funds are safe, the incident reignites wider concerns about Liberia's infrastructure weaknesses and the increasing number of unexplained fires affecting businesses, homes, and public buildings.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Sunday's blaze.