Sudan: Federal Health Ministry, Who Organize Basic Training Workshop On Emergency Operations Center in Kassala

16 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The General Administration for Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control at the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), inaugurated a basic training five-Day workshop on an emergency operations Center requirements Sunday at Al-Rayah Al-Tereifi Hall in Kassala.

The Director-General of the Kassala State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Adam, emphasized during the opening session the state's previous benefit from the existence of emergency operations centers, particularly in dealing with the displacement and cholera outbreak during the war. He stressed the need to build on past experiences and anticipated positive outcomes from the training to enhance coordination and collaborative work.

The Acting Director of the General Directorate for Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Al-Fadil Mohamed Mahmoud, stated that the federal Emergency Operations Center played a critical role in presenting the health situation in Sudan and responding to all health threats, such as epidemics, referring to the effective coordination during the war between the ministry's directorates, states, and partners - international and national organizations. He explained that the five-day workshop will review the activities of emergency operations centers, identify strengths to build upon and weaknesses to address, to come out with recommendations for improving emergency operations centers.

Dr. Mahmoud commended WHO as a key supporters, praising Al-Gezira and Kassala states for hosting the ministry's directorates throughout the war.

For his part, Dr. Amer Ali Othman, speaking on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), noting that the Emergency Operations Center had been a "bright spot" during the war, leading the country's preparedness and emergency response efforts. He added that, in recognition of its importance, the organization has continued to support the center so it can return to full capacity.

