Namibia: Opuwo Names New Streets After Four Community Heroes

Four popular Opuwo community members were recognised for their service at a street-renaming ceremony held by the Opuwo Town Council at the council's chambers last Wednesday.

Air commodore Abed Hihepa, chief Edward Mumbuu, the late Kaezuu Tjijombo, and the late Tjiriamakaja Mburura have been honoured through the renamed streets.

Opuwo mayor Kasipo Kakondo described the event as significant and a historic moment in the town's history. He said Opuwo's principles, tenacity, and legacy are reflected in the acknowledgement of these four individuals.

"As a community, the naming of these streets represents a significant milestone. These men were crucial in forming our town's identity, preserving our customs, and motivating present and future generations," he said.

"Let us take pride in these streets and what they represent," he continued, thanking the beneficiaries' families for allowing the town council to honour their achievements.

"May they inspire our young people to have lofty goals, serve honourably, and put forth endless effort to improve our community and our nation," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the chairperson of the council's management committee, Lucius Mupia, urged locals to continue suggesting individuals who have significantly influenced Opuwo's social, cultural, and developmental advancement, arguing that doing so guarantees the preservation of their stories.

One of the beneficiaries thanked the town council for recognising their achievements.

"I sincerely appreciate this honour. I hope this occasion will be commemorated every year, perhaps with a sporting event bearing our names," he said.

Brigadier general Fillimon Shafashike, speaking on behalf of Hihepa's family, expressed how deeply the recognition affected them.

"Hihepa was born and raised at Opuwo, making him a true son of the land. He was renowned for his exceptional discipline and innate talent from an early age," he said.

He said Hihepa, who joined the Namibian Defence Force in 1996, made history by becoming the first member of the Opuwo generation to fly a helicopter, an accomplishment that continues to inspire many.

