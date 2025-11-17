Namibia: Call for Equal Opportunities Across All Regions

Affirmative Action was intended to promote equal employment opportunities and address the injustices of the past.

However, this goal has not been achieved.

In practice, affirmative action seems to benefit mainly people in the north, while people in the south are left behind. Most people in the south are unemployed, with many struggling to afford food. Children faint in classrooms because they have not eaten for days, and their education suffers as a result.

Although the south has many natural resources, these are not benefiting local communities. Much is wasted or redirected elsewhere. The system needs to be reviewed so that everyone can be included and benefit equally.

We need a system that promotes genuine equality - one that ensures all individuals and groups are given the same resources and opportunities. All job applicants and workers should be treated fairly, regardless of race, gender, or religion, with equal access to advancement.

Employers should aim for diversity and inclusion by hiring a balanced ratio of employees from different language groups, races, and genders that reflect Namibia's population. A fair system could, for example, target a 50/50 gender balance and ensure equal representation of all communities.

After 35 years of independence, it is time to move forward. The injustices of the past have been addressed to some extent, and we should now focus on building unity. Holding grudges against white Namibians for what their ancestors did serves no purpose. Forgiveness is the way forward.

At the same time, the government must address the inequalities that still exist. Many believe Swapo's policies have favoured certain regions over others, particularly the north.

This, too, is unjust. Namibia belongs to all of us, and our resources should be shared equally.

- Concerned Namibian

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.