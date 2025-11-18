Africa: Eliminating Cervical Cancer in Africa - Dr Issimouha Dillé Explains Why Africa Can Win the Fight Against Cervical Cancer

press release

Cervical cancer remains one of the major public health challenges in Africa, even though it is almost entirely preventable.

On Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, celebrated on 17 November, we spoke with Dr Issimouha Dillé, Adviser on Cancer Control at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, to understand why this disease persists and how we can work together to eliminate it.

Why does cervical cancer remain a priority in Africa?

Africa accounts for nearly a quarter of global cervical cancer deaths, making it a public health emergency. Yet the disease is almost entirely preventable through screening and adequate care. The real challenge is not the absence of solutions, but the difficulty of accessing them: too many women are screened too late due to lack of information, nearby services or available treatment. Acting now could save thousands of lives.

What are the main obstacles to eliminating Cervical Cancer?

The challenges are many. HPV vaccination coverage remains low, especially in remote areas. Screening, often irregular and poorly organized., misses many precancerous lesions that could be treated in time. Services capable of providing rapid treatment are sometimes limited by a lack of equipment or trained personnel. Health data remains incomplete, making planning more difficult. Added to this are social barriers--stigma, fear, and rumors--that hinder the uptake of prevention. Moving forward requires a comprehensive approach that strengthens health systems, improves access to care and fully engages communities.

How can HPV vaccination save lives?

HPV vaccination is a key tool: it protects against the virus that is responsible for most cervical cancers. The arrival of the single-dose schedule is a game changer in Africa--easier to deliver and less costly. It is ideal for school-based campaigns and helps reduce missed follow-ups. Every dose administered brings the Region closer to the global goal of eliminating cervical cancer. It is one of the most powerful investments for protecting women's health.

What can communities do to support this effort?

Communities play a central role. By encouraging young girls to get vaccinated, motivating women to get screened and countering misinformation, they become drivers of change. Local leaders, teachers, journalists and associations have a crucial role in spreading reliable messages and creating an environment where prevention becomes a norm and accessible to all.

What message would you like to share with young girls and their families?

To young girls, the message is simple: the HPV vaccine is safe, effective and offers long-lasting protection. To families, it is important to remember that vaccinating their daughters today gives them the chance to grow up protected from a preventable cancer. It is an act of care, love and confidence in the future. Preventing cervical cancer is offering a precious legacy to future generations.