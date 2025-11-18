Somalia: SoDMA Unveils Roadmap to Improve Disaster Readiness

Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) officially launched a national strategy today to strengthen disaster preparedness across the country and save lives.

The National Strategy for Anticipatory Action aims to help authorities predict disasters and take timely steps protecting communities, assets, and vulnerable populations nationwide.

"This is the day we have been waiting for," said SoDMA Director Khadar, praising partners for years of hard work and technical collaboration.

Delegates from DRC, FAO, WFP, and IGAD praised the strategy's collaborative approach and confirmed ongoing support for anticipatory disaster action across Somalia.

The strategy was created through consultations, technical analyses, and review meetings involving SoDMA, government ministries, and humanitarian and development experts nationwide.

The roadmap is funded by DG ECHO under the SCALAA project, implemented by WFP, FAO, IFRC, DRC, and ICPAC.

The plan, officials said, demonstrates shared commitment to coordinated, predictable, culturally sensitive, and conflict-aware disaster preparedness, aligned with Somalia's unique needs and context.