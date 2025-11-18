Ethiopia: Nuclear Power Crucial for Ethiopia to Diversify Energy Sources, Says Russian Ambassador

17 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's plan to establish a nuclear power plant marks a crucial step toward diversifying its energy sources and expanding access to electricity across the country, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Terekhin commended Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to broaden its energy portfolio.

He praised the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the commitment of the government to enhancing energy diversification through the development of nuclear power.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the ambassador, this approach is essential for meeting the nation's growing energy needs and supporting long-term sustainable development.

Terekhin described the GERD as an "incredible achievement" and a testament to the dedication and resilience of the Ethiopian people.

He stressed the importance of expanding and diversifying energy sources, emphasizing that nuclear power offers a significant opportunity to harness new forms of energy for the country's overall development.

"If we want to move forward, we need to develop more and more energy power sources. Nuclear power plants give us such an opportunity to develop new sources of energy for all kinds of developments," he stated.

The ambassador noted that Ethiopia and Russia continue to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, including technology, and one of the major components of this partnership is the development of nuclear energy.

"I should first of all mention our cooperation in the development of the nuclear energy sphere. We have had several agreements which provide us with a possibility to develop our cooperation in such a modern sphere as nuclear energy," Terekhin explained.

He underscored that the establishment of several agreements in the nuclear sector is vital for the future of both nations.

The ambassador also highlighted the recent meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Vladimir Putin during Russian Atomic Week in Moscow, where a significant milestone was achieved with the adoption of an action plan for constructing a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia.

The development of a nuclear power plant is among the strategic mega-projects recently announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.