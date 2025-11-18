Ethiopia: Nuclear Power Crucial for Ethiopia to Diversify Energy Sources, Says Russian Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's plan to establish a nuclear power plant marks a crucial step toward diversifying its energy sources and expanding access to electricity across the country, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Terekhin commended Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to broaden its energy portfolio.

He praised the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the commitment of the government to enhancing energy diversification through the development of nuclear power.

According to the ambassador, this approach is essential for meeting the nation's growing energy needs and supporting long-term sustainable development.

Terekhin described the GERD as an "incredible achievement" and a testament to the dedication and resilience of the Ethiopian people.

He stressed the importance of expanding and diversifying energy sources, emphasizing that nuclear power offers a significant opportunity to harness new forms of energy for the country's overall development.

"If we want to move forward, we need to develop more and more energy power sources. Nuclear power plants give us such an opportunity to develop new sources of energy for all kinds of developments," he stated.

The ambassador noted that Ethiopia and Russia continue to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, including technology, and one of the major components of this partnership is the development of nuclear energy.

"I should first of all mention our cooperation in the development of the nuclear energy sphere. We have had several agreements which provide us with a possibility to develop our cooperation in such a modern sphere as nuclear energy," Terekhin explained.

He underscored that the establishment of several agreements in the nuclear sector is vital for the future of both nations.

The ambassador also highlighted the recent meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Vladimir Putin during Russian Atomic Week in Moscow, where a significant milestone was achieved with the adoption of an action plan for constructing a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia.

The development of a nuclear power plant is among the strategic mega-projects recently announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.